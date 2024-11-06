Kamala Harris Issues Heartfelt Message To The American People After Losing The Election

Kamala Harris will deliver her concession speech today at 4 p.m. ET.

Donald Trump declared victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election today, earning mixed reactions from the public. While some are celebrating, others are outraged, and expressing serious concern for the future of the country. Now, Kamala Harris has taken to TikTik with a simple message to those who supported her throughout her campaign. "Thank you, America," it reads. The message was accompanied by footage of Harris at the Democratic National Convention a couple of months back, being cheered on by her voters.

According to USA Today, Harris will deliver her concession speech today at 4 p.m. ET at Howard University. Supporters in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section are sharing their thoughts on the election results, and making their disappointment apparent. "America let her down," one Instagram user claims. "Sad day for America," another writes.

Kamala Harris Thanks America

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung released a statement today, per Washington Post, confirming that Harris and Trump spoke today and that she congratulated him on the win. “President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country,” Cheung said. Reportedly, they also “discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans."

Not everyone is disappointed by Harris' loss, as several social media users and peers have also had positive reactions to the news. 50 Cent, for example, recently took to Instagram to congratulate Trump on his victory. "I don't care how the fight goes, I'm leaving with the winner s***. I still don't know what's going on 🤦congratulations! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he wrote.