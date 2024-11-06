GloRilla Deletes Controversial Tweet Joking About The Election Results

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
GloRilla opens for Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' at the Moody Center in Austin Thursday, June 13, 2024. © Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
GloRilla joked about already being on birth control.

GloRilla posted and deleted a joke about already having access to birth control on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the news that Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. "I been got on birthday control anyway," she wrote on the platform, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk. She had endorsed Harris during a rally in Milwaukee, earlier this month.

Fans had mixed responses to Glo's post. One user complained about her facetious attitude: "This why Kamala lost yall wanna keep making jokes instead of taking some sh*t serious for once smh." Another user wrote: "Y’all love laughing at ignorance while dressing it up as a joke." Check out GloRilla's full post on Instagram below.

Kamala Harris Concedes The Election To Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on stage as she concedes the election, at Howard University on November 06, 2024, in Washington, DC. After a contentious campaign focused on key battleground states, the Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump was projected to secure the majority of electoral votes, giving him a second term as U.S. President. Republicans also secured control of the Senate for the first time in four years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Trump declared victory in the election around 2:30 AM, EST on Wednesday morning, after dominating across the board electorally. The wins for Republicans didn't stop there either with the Associated Press reporting that Republicans have won control of the U.S. Senate as well. The House of Representatives, however, still appears to be up for grabs.

GloRilla Jokes About Kamala Harris' Loss

GloRilla's post comes as Kamala Harris conceded to Donald Trump in a speech from Howard University in Washington, D.C. "The outcome of this election was not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she told her crowd of supporters. Be on the lookout for further updates on GloRilla as well as the 2024 election on HotNewHipHop.

