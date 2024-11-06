Azealia Banks Admits She Actually Voted For Donald Trump After Initial Kamala Harris Support

Azealia Banks claims she actually voted for Donald Trump despite going on a lengthy rant about how she's supporting Kamala Harris on Election Day. She shared a picture of what appears to be her ballot with Trump's name selected on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning. She wrote in the caption: "Lmao I lied, I voted for Trump yesterday," with a laughing emoji.
As for Banks' initial endorsement of Harris, she cited Trump's allegiance with Elon Musk as a key contributing factor. “I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power in the USA is tantamount to any issue on the table here. You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself,” Banks wrote in the lengthy rant on X.
Azealia Banks Performs During Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival
“He’s already been given way too much tax payer money – Allowing him to ascend to any position of political authority is very f–king dangerous,” she continued. “One does not become the richest man in the world because of honesty and good character lol, you must be an expert liar, thief and cheater to become that.” Trump ended up winning the election handily, declaring victory around 2:30 AM, EST on Wednesday morning. As for this afternoon, he's already at 277 electoral college votes.
Azealia Banks Admits She Voted For Donald Trump
Check out Banks' admission about her ballot below. Kamala Harris has yet to concede the race, although she's expected to do so at some point on Wednesday. In other races across the country, Jason Lee won a council seat in California. Fani Willis also won reelection as the District Attorney in Fulton County, Georgia. Be on the lookout for further updates on Azealia Banks and the 2024 election results on HotNewHipHop.
