Azealia Banks Admits She Actually Voted For Donald Trump After Initial Kamala Harris Support

BYCole Blake441 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Azealia Banks Performs At KOKO In London
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Azealia Banks performs at KOKO on January 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)
Azealia Banks was just trolling her followers.

Azealia Banks claims she actually voted for Donald Trump despite going on a lengthy rant about how she's supporting Kamala Harris on Election Day. She shared a picture of what appears to be her ballot with Trump's name selected on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning. She wrote in the caption: "Lmao I lied, I voted for Trump yesterday," with a laughing emoji.

As for Banks' initial endorsement of Harris, she cited Trump's allegiance with Elon Musk as a key contributing factor. “I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power in the USA is tantamount to any issue on the table here. You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself,” Banks wrote in the lengthy rant on X.

Read More: Azealia Banks Goes Off On Cardi B's "Eye-Gougingly Cringe" Kamala Harris Endorsement

Azealia Banks Performs During Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise. Pop Music & Arts Festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

“He’s already been given way too much tax payer money – Allowing him to ascend to any position of political authority is very f–king dangerous,” she continued. “One does not become the richest man in the world because of honesty and good character lol, you must be an expert liar, thief and cheater to become that.” Trump ended up winning the election handily, declaring victory around 2:30 AM, EST on Wednesday morning. As for this afternoon, he's already at 277 electoral college votes.

Azealia Banks Admits She Voted For Donald Trump

Check out Banks' admission about her ballot below. Kamala Harris has yet to concede the race, although she's expected to do so at some point on Wednesday. In other races across the country, Jason Lee won a council seat in California. Fani Willis also won reelection as the District Attorney in Fulton County, Georgia. Be on the lookout for further updates on Azealia Banks and the 2024 election results on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Azealia Banks Slams "Dirty White B*tch" Julia Fox For Regrets About Kanye West Relationship

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...