Azealia Banks Admits She Actually Voted For Donald Trump After Initial Kamala Harris Support

Azealia Banks was just trolling her followers.

Azealia Banks claims she actually voted for Donald Trump despite going on a lengthy rant about how she's supporting Kamala Harris on Election Day. She shared a picture of what appears to be her ballot with Trump's name selected on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning. She wrote in the caption: "Lmao I lied, I voted for Trump yesterday," with a laughing emoji.

As for Banks' initial endorsement of Harris, she cited Trump's allegiance with Elon Musk as a key contributing factor. “I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power in the USA is tantamount to any issue on the table here. You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself,” Banks wrote in the lengthy rant on X.

Azealia Banks Performs During Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise. Pop Music & Arts Festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

“He’s already been given way too much tax payer money – Allowing him to ascend to any position of political authority is very f–king dangerous,” she continued. “One does not become the richest man in the world because of honesty and good character lol, you must be an expert liar, thief and cheater to become that.” Trump ended up winning the election handily, declaring victory around 2:30 AM, EST on Wednesday morning. As for this afternoon, he's already at 277 electoral college votes.

Azealia Banks Admits She Voted For Donald Trump