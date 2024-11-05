Azealia Banks Endorses "Stupid And Incoherent" Kamala Harris For President

She isn't happy about her decision.

Is there a more outspoken celebrity than Azealia Banks? She can make people like Kanye West seem well behaved. The rapper has proven to be a consistent source of scorn and praise for her bold social media statements. She will take anyone to task, no matter who they are or how protective their fanbase can be. Kamala Harris is no exception. Despite receiving endorsements from the likes of Beyonce, Eminem, and Rihanna, Harris has repeatedly fallen victim to the Azealia Banks buzzsaw. Which is why it was such an unexpected twist when the rapper announced she would be team Kamala.

Azealia Banks made her decision known on November 4. The rapper confirmed that she was voting against Donald Trump, but not because she was a fan of Harris. In fact, Banks saw fit to insult Harris a few times while explaining her reasoning. "For as stupid and incoherent Kamala Harris is," she wrote on Twitter. "And as trash as [Tim] Walz is, and despite the fact that Kamala Harris is the only Democratic Nominee to not have actively campaigned in a Primary..." Not a ringing endorsement by any standard, and yet, Azealia Banks (kinda) landed the plane.

Azealia Banks Wants To Keep Elon Musk From Power

The rapper's reason for voting Harris/Walz is that she cannot stand Elon Musk. The Tesla founder and Twitter owner has become a key player in Trump's campaign. Trump even claimed that he would make Musk the head of a government efficiency commission if elected. This is something Azealia Banks can't abide by. "I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power... is tantamount to any issue on the table here," she wrote. "You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself."

Azealia Banks proceeded to list off all the other issues she had with the Trump campaign. It's obvious that she has more negative things to say about him than she does positive things about Harris, but it still amounted to an endorsement. The irony is that Banks' announcement comes a few days after she went in on Cardi B for endorsing Kamala Harris. Banks mocked Cardi's appearance at a recent campaign rally and accused her of leaning on a "stupid Latina shtick." Now, it appears, both rappers have wound up in the same place.