Azealia Banks Accuses Elon Musk Of Knowing About Diddy’s Alleged Abuse Of A Minor

Azealia Banks is not holding back.

During a press conference earlier this week, attorney Tony Buzbee announced that he'll be representing more than 120 individuals preparing to take legal action against Diddy. Reportedly, these individuals accuse the mogul of sexual assault, abuse, and more. 25 of them also claim to have been minors when the alleged abuse took place.

This news prompted big reactions from countless social media users, including Elon Musk. On Twitter/X, he replied to a report about Diddy getting accused of abusing a nine-year-old boy. “How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?" he asked. This prompted Azealia Banks to jump in with some accusations of her own.

Azealia Banks Calls Out Elon Musk In Response To His Diddy Tweet

Banks took the opportunity to accuse Musk of knowing about Diddy's alleged abuse. She even accused him of hanging out with convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. "B*TCH YOU KNEW ABOUT IT DIDDY IS ONE OF YOUR INVESTORS AND U WAS CHILLIN WITH GHISLANE HO," Banks alleged. She proceeded to share a bizarre AI-generated image, which combines Musk's face with Diddy's. "This is probably a good time to buy tesla stock," she captioned it. At the time of writing Musk has not responded to Banks' allegations.