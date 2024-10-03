Azealia Banks Accuses Elon Musk Of Knowing About Diddy’s Alleged Abuse Of A Minor

BYCaroline Fisher229 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Azealia Banks In Concert - New York, NY
&lt;&gt; at Irving Plaza on May 11, 2015 in New York City.
Azealia Banks is not holding back.

During a press conference earlier this week, attorney Tony Buzbee announced that he'll be representing more than 120 individuals preparing to take legal action against Diddy. Reportedly, these individuals accuse the mogul of sexual assault, abuse, and more. 25 of them also claim to have been minors when the alleged abuse took place.

This news prompted big reactions from countless social media users, including Elon Musk. On Twitter/X, he replied to a report about Diddy getting accused of abusing a nine-year-old boy. “How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?" he asked. This prompted Azealia Banks to jump in with some accusations of her own.

Read More: Azealia Banks Theorizes Diddy Is A "Bottom" After Hearing Debunked Meek Mill Audio

Azealia Banks Calls Out Elon Musk In Response To His Diddy Tweet

Banks took the opportunity to accuse Musk of knowing about Diddy's alleged abuse. She even accused him of hanging out with convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. "B*TCH YOU KNEW ABOUT IT DIDDY IS ONE OF YOUR INVESTORS AND U WAS CHILLIN WITH GHISLANE HO," Banks alleged. She proceeded to share a bizarre AI-generated image, which combines Musk's face with Diddy's. "This is probably a good time to buy tesla stock," she captioned it. At the time of writing Musk has not responded to Banks' allegations.

Diddy's attorney, Erica Wolff, issued a statement on his behalf earlier this week in response to the allegation that he abused 25 minors. “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” she explained at the time. “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors." What do you think of Azealia Banks accusing Elon Musk of knowing about Diddy's alleged abuse of minors? What about 120 individuals reportedly planning to take legal action against Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Azealia Banks Randomly & Viciously Drags SZA For "Ugly" RZA Collaboration

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...