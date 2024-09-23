Azealia Banks Randomly & Viciously Drags SZA For "Ugly" RZA Collaboration

Banks is back at it.

Azealia Banks is verbally attacking SZA once more, and this may be her most scathing set of comments yet. According to HipHopDX, the New York singer and rapper appears to be going after the R&B phenom for no reason whatsoever over a past RZA team-up. As per usual, she took to X (Twitter) and kicked things off by saying, "Sza is really such an ugly person for having rza on her album after asking me to be on it, Me politely and honestly declining, after news of him trying to pimp me out to Russell Crowe broke. That was really a huge slap in the face and truest sign of a b**** who will always be ugly".

Then, after attacking her character, Banks insulted SZA's looks. "Sis can get all the procedures in the world. She'll always be that insecure fat Muslim girl from New Jersey with the big chin and the gay husband". Then, she kicked dirt in the SOS creator's face by placing a crude "curse" on her. "Cursed with a lifetime supply of fresh out the bootyhole d**k in her mouth for eternity... Lmfao b**** ya p**sy HARAM FOH". This all appears to be in relation to Ctrl, as SZA did have the Wu-Tang affiliate assist her in rolling out the 2017 project.

But this appears to have cut even deeper for Banks, as she references the Russell Crowe incident in her first tweet. If you remember back in 2016, Azealia was on pace to sign a record deal with RZA. However, that all came to a crashing end after the two MC's attended a party at the actor's home. Banks claimed to be physically removed and that she was also verbally and physically attacked by Crowe. RZA defended his friend, saying that Banks was "erratic" and "obnoxious" and that she was instigating things first. Since then, she has had beef with both males and SZA seems to be collateral in a sense with this rant.

