Donald Trump Orders Reporter To "Stop Talking" About Abortion Measure

The former POTUS avoided the topic.

Donald Trump did not want to divulge his stance on abortion laws in Florida. The former President was cornered and asked how he voted, but he attempted to sidestep the question. He tried to redirect things towards his own achievements while in office, but those in attendance did not let him off the hook. One reporter, in particular, asked Donald Trump a second time about his stance on abortion. This led to a very awkward moment in which the Republican nominee snapped at the reporter and told her to stop bringing the topic up.

The exchange went down on Election Day. Donald Trump initially balked at the notion of speaking up on abortion rights, and decided to heap praise upon himself instead. "[I] did a great job bringing it back to the state," he remarked to those gathered around him. The "bringing back" Trump is alluding to is likely referencing the overturning of Roe vs. Wade that occurred during his lone presidential term. When the aforementioned reporter asked about Trump's stance on abortion, he snapped. He told the woman in questioned that they "should just stop talking about that."

Donald Trump Previously Overturned Roe v Wade

The measure the reporter inquired about would drastically alter abortion rights in Florida. If approved, it would prevent state lawmakers from passing laws that prohibits abortion until fetal viability. This is said to be around 21 weeks, according to Newsweek. Donald Trump touched on the concept of abortion rights in a recent campaign rally. He once again sidestepped the topic, however. He instead claimed to be a "protector" of women, and insisted that abortion wouldn't be an issue if he was elected.

As president, I have to be your protector," Donald Trump told the rally crowd. "[Women] will be happy, healthy, confident and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion." Trump may not have wanted to talk about his vote, but Floridians made a decision regarding the abortion measure on November 4. It was confirmed by NBC News that the state rejected the proposal. It needed 60% of the vote to pass, but fell short with 57%.