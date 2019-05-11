abortion law
- PoliticsBillie Eilish Slams Texas' New Abortion Law During Austin City Limits SetBillie Eilish slammed the new abortion laws in Texas during her Austin City Limits set, Saturday.ByCole Blake2.6K Views
- EntertainmentFederal Judge Blocks Indiana's Second-Trimester Abortion BanJudge Sarah Evans Baker halted the anti-abortion bill.ByAida C.913 Views
- EntertainmentMichigan Hotel Offers Free Rooms To Women Seeking Abortions: ReportThe Yale Hotel manager offering free rooms to women undergoing abortions. ByAida C.876 Views
- EntertainmentNetflix Expresses Concern Over Georgia's New Abortion LawThough clearly displeased, Netflix remains willing to see how this one plays out. ByMitch Findlay592 Views
- SocietyRihanna Calls Out Alabama Abortion Law: "These Are The Idiots Making Decisions"Rihanna shames Kay Ivey for passing the abortion ban.ByAlex Zidel4.3K Views
- EntertainmentActress Alyssa Milano Suggests Sex Strike To Halt Anti-Abortion LawAlyssa Milano calls for a sex-strike.ByAida C.3.0K Views