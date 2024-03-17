Kodak Black Endorses Donald Trump

Kodak Black has vocally endorsed Donald Trump. However, the rapper went well beyond simply stating his voting preference. "We should have Donald Trump in office for 20 years," Black declared. Of course, this is not the first time that Black has linked up with the former President. Trump gave Black a presidential pardon, though that action did little to curtail Black's run-ins with the legal system.

“I’m mafioso, bruh. He a Gemini just like me. His birthday three days after my sh-t. And that boy, he be vibing out here too [in Florida]". Black told Drink Champs last year. Furthermore, Black said he wouldn't hesitate to give Trump $1 million if the former President asked for it. He's not the only rapper to endorse Trump as of late. Earlier this week, Money Man also threw his hat behind the embattled former President.

Elsewhere, Trump once again threatened the end of democracy in the United States if he does not win the general election in November. “Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories. If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country," Trump said in a speech in Ohio. Trump's comments were riffing off previous ones he had made about the Chinese auto industry.

However, Trump's campaign has attempted to mitigate his comments. “Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers," campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told NBC. However, it's not the first time Trump has alluded to ending democracy in November. In previous speeches, he has warned of a violent rebellion if he does not win. Meanwhile, leaked documents have shown Trump's plan to essentially install a military dictatorship if he is elected.

