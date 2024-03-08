Donald Trump Issues Unhinged Response To State Of The Union

Donald Trump didn't wait for the "official" Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address, taking aim at the President on Truth Social. ”That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made. It was an Embarrassment to our Country! He wants our Country to be flooded with Migrants," Trump ranted. Biden had taken shots at Trump over the January 6 insurrection. However, he also announced plans to bring aid to Gaza and promised to restore Roe v. Wade.

Furthermore, Trump took aim at Mark Zuckerberg. ”If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don’t want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!” Trump claimed. The former President, who is currently the presumptive Republican nominee for November's election, certainly made a choice by invoking electoral fraud. Trump is currently facing multiple legal cases surrounding his attempts to interfere with the 2020 election.

Read More: Plies Calls Out Donald Trump And His Supporters Celebrating Iowa Caucus Win

Donald Trump Disputes Claim He "Bullied" His Way Into Home Alone 2 Cameo

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Of course, Trump is never very far away from ranting about something. Last year, Trump disputed the claim that he "bullied" his way into a cameo in Home Alone 2. “I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. The brief moment, in which Kevin McCallister runs into Trump and asks for directions, was filmed in the lobby of the then-Trump-owned Plaza Hotel. Trump then went on to claim that his brief cameo was the driving force of the film's massive success.

The claims that Trump forced his way into a cameo stem from a 2020 interview with the film's director, Chris Columbus. While speaking with Business Insider, Columbus claimed that Trump offered the lobby of the Plaza for free as long as he got a part in the film. Columbus said he had gone to Trump after finding it impractical to recreate the iconic lobby on a soundstage.

Read More: Donald Trump Doubts Longevity Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Romance

[via]