Plies Calls Out Donald Trump And His Supporters Celebrating Iowa Caucus Win

Plies has called Donald Trump supporters celebrating the former President's win in Iowa. "🗣🗣Dear America: Why Aren’t Trump & MAGA Not Saying The “IOWA CAUCUS” Was Rigged??? 🤷🏾‍♂️ When They “WIN” It’s Legit When They “LOSE” It’s “Rigged”… VERY NASTY, DELUSIONAL & DISHONEST PEOPLE!!!" Plies tweeted. Trump won the Iowa Caucus in dominant fashion, winning 51% of the vote. Ron DeSantis finished second with 21% of the vote. Many people have claimed that the result has already ended the primary season, seeing the result of as a sign of what the Republican voter base wants.

Speaking of "Fake News", Trump has been fighting claims that he "bullied" his way into a cameo in Home Alone 2. “I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. The brief moment, in which Kevin McCallister runs into Trump and asks for directions, was filmed in the lobby of the then-Trump-owned Plaza Hotel. Trump then went on to claim that his brief cameo was the driving force of the film's massive success.

Donald Trump Removed From Maine Ballot

Meanwhile, in December 2023, the Maine's Secretary of State has announced that Donald Trump has been removed from next year's Presidential primary ballot. Shenna Bellows cited a Civil War-era clause of the 14th Amendment that bars "insurrectionists" from running for President. If the ruling stands, Maine will become the second state to remove Trump from the ballot. Earlier in December, the Colorado Supreme Court excluded Trump from the state's ballot using the same precedent. However, Bellows became the first elected official to disbar Trump from the ballot.

However, whether these rulings will stand will likely depend on the Supreme Court. SCOTUS has never had to rule on Amendment 14, Section 3 before. But with states seemingly exercising their constitutional right, the court will likely intervene to have the final say. It will set up a fascinating battle between the court's conservative leaning and many of the justices' public stance as "constitutional absolutists". No date has been set for SCOTUS to rule on the rights of states to disbar Trump on state ballots.

