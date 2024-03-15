Money Man Endorses Donald Trump

Money Man has become the latest rapper to endorse Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “I f-ck with Trump. I’m f-cking with Trump. I would go Trump. This my thing, I don’t think the Democrats done did sh-t for us. Man, I don’t see n-ggas getting rich out this b-tch man. Trump just, at least the other side they gone tell you how they feel. You know what I’m saying? Shoutout to Trump man," Money Man said this week.

However, as mentioned, Money Man is not the only rapper backing Trump. Last year, Benny the Butcher announced that he was voting for Trump. Despite this, there are doubts that Benny can vote. Having been convicted of three felonies in the past, Benny could be ineligible to vote, depending on where he is registered. 24 states have laws governing if and how those convicted of felonies can vote. A further 23 states do not allow the currently incarcerated to vote. Only Maine and Vermont have no voting restrictions when it comes to criminal history.

Donald Trump Issues Unhinged Response To State Of The Union

Meanwhile, Trump didn't wait for the "official" Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address, taking aim at the President on Truth Social. ”That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made. It was an Embarrassment to our Country! He wants our Country to be flooded with Migrants," Trump ranted. Biden had taken shots at Trump over the January 6 insurrection. However, he also announced plans to bring aid to Gaza and promised to restore Roe v. Wade.

Furthermore, Trump took aim at Mark Zuckerberg. ”If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don’t want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!” Trump claimed. The former President, who is currently the presumptive Republican nominee for November's election, certainly made a choice by invoking electoral fraud. Trump is currently facing multiple legal cases surrounding his attempts to interfere with the 2020 election.

