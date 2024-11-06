50 Cent's Congratulatory Post For Donald Trump Divides His Fanbase

BYZachary Horvath40 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Some claim they can't root for Fif anymore.

The hip-hop world continues to react to the news that Donald Trump will be their next president, and 50 Cent is getting in on it. It's safe to say that the leader of the G-Unit is happy that the Republican candidate in going to be in control of The White House again. "I don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner s***. I still don’t know what’s going on 🤦congratulations! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned his congratulatory post on Instagram. 50 Cent coupled that with two pictures he grabbed with Donald Trump in the past and this has his fans leaving mixed responses.

There are some that have no issue with the New York native sharing this and that he has a right to vote for whoever he agrees with. "Unfollow for what??? Ppl have a right to vote for WHOOOOO they want!!!!!!!!!!! Gheesh," one user writes back. "Why do yall get mad at other peoples political views ?! We agree to disagree on many things in Life & this is where yall draw the line 😐" another echoes. However, there are also quite a few not getting down with this.

Read More: Adin Ross Wins Big After Donald Trump Declares Victory

50 Cent Celebrates Donald Trump's Victory At The Polls

"Why did you have to post this? You said you were staying out of politics. I am so disappointed 😔" "Congratulations Trump voters. You deserve what's going to happen," another warns. 50 Cent hasn't been the only figure within hip-hop to proudly voice their support for Trump, though. Lil Pump expressed that he's on cloud nine, writing on X (Twitter), "God bless Donald Trump. Gas is gonna be cheaper. Taxes is gonna be lower and life is gonna be great."

What are your thoughts on 50 Cent's endorsement of Donald Trump and his post congratulating his victory? Does this offend you, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 50 Cent and Donald Trump. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and politics.

Read More: Cardi B & Other Celebrities React To Donald Trump Winning The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...