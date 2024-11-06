50 Cent's Congratulatory Post For Donald Trump Divides His Fanbase

Some claim they can't root for Fif anymore.

The hip-hop world continues to react to the news that Donald Trump will be their next president, and 50 Cent is getting in on it. It's safe to say that the leader of the G-Unit is happy that the Republican candidate in going to be in control of The White House again. "I don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner s***. I still don’t know what’s going on 🤦congratulations! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned his congratulatory post on Instagram. 50 Cent coupled that with two pictures he grabbed with Donald Trump in the past and this has his fans leaving mixed responses.

There are some that have no issue with the New York native sharing this and that he has a right to vote for whoever he agrees with. "Unfollow for what??? Ppl have a right to vote for WHOOOOO they want!!!!!!!!!!! Gheesh," one user writes back. "Why do yall get mad at other peoples political views ?! We agree to disagree on many things in Life & this is where yall draw the line 😐" another echoes. However, there are also quite a few not getting down with this.

50 Cent Celebrates Donald Trump's Victory At The Polls

"Why did you have to post this? You said you were staying out of politics. I am so disappointed 😔" "Congratulations Trump voters. You deserve what's going to happen," another warns. 50 Cent hasn't been the only figure within hip-hop to proudly voice their support for Trump, though. Lil Pump expressed that he's on cloud nine, writing on X (Twitter), "God bless Donald Trump. Gas is gonna be cheaper. Taxes is gonna be lower and life is gonna be great."