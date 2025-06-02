The Diddy trial is still ongoing, so there's obviously no way to know where the jury will stand by the time they have to deliver a verdict. However, in the event that they find Sean Combs guilty of alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and more, 50 Cent wants to have a good sit-down with United Stated President Donald Trump.

For those unaware, this is because Donald Trump recently addressed the possibility of pardoning Diddy if he's found guilty. "Nobody's asked," he reportedly expressed. "But I know people are thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking, I haven't been watching it too closely... I would certainly look at the facts."

50 Cent already dismissed Donald Trump and Diddy rumors, but he's not done. On Instagram, he posted a video of the Bad Boy mogul speaking to Charlamagne Tha God about Trump during a 2020 pre-election interview.

"If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there will be a race war," Combs remarked. "That's why there's messages not just to Black people. It's messages to everybody. This man is really trying to turn us against each other and put us in this situation. America messed up."

"See Trump don’t like s**t like this buddy, you run your mouth to [sic] much," 50 Cent captioned his Diddy troll. His scathing and often comedic takedowns of the fellow hip-hop business tycoon refuse to slow down.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Reacts To Donald Trump Pardoning NBA YoungBoy And Commuting Larry Hoover

Trump Pardoning Diddy

Of course, the possibility of Donald Trump pardoning Diddy is just a speculative rumor with no official confirmation. The main reason why is the most obvious one: the trial isn't over, and we don't have a verdict.

However, a Rolling Stone report suggested that Combs' close associates already reached out to the Trump administration to open that door in the event of a possible guilty verdict. Still, neither camp officially spoke on this alleged contact. The convicted public official's recent statement on the matter is all folks legitimately have to work with.