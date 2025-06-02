50 Cent Tries To Prove That Diddy Doesn't Like Donald Trump Amid Rumors Of A Possible Pardon

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 526 Views
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent, like many others, expressed shock when U.S. President Donald Trump responded to requests to pardon Diddy if he's found guilty.

The Diddy trial is still ongoing, so there's obviously no way to know where the jury will stand by the time they have to deliver a verdict. However, in the event that they find Sean Combs guilty of alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and more, 50 Cent wants to have a good sit-down with United Stated President Donald Trump.

For those unaware, this is because Donald Trump recently addressed the possibility of pardoning Diddy if he's found guilty. "Nobody's asked," he reportedly expressed. "But I know people are thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking, I haven't been watching it too closely... I would certainly look at the facts."

50 Cent already dismissed Donald Trump and Diddy rumors, but he's not done. On Instagram, he posted a video of the Bad Boy mogul speaking to Charlamagne Tha God about Trump during a 2020 pre-election interview.

"If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there will be a race war," Combs remarked. "That's why there's messages not just to Black people. It's messages to everybody. This man is really trying to turn us against each other and put us in this situation. America messed up."

"See Trump don’t like s**t like this buddy, you run your mouth to [sic] much," 50 Cent captioned his Diddy troll. His scathing and often comedic takedowns of the fellow hip-hop business tycoon refuse to slow down.

Trump Pardoning Diddy

Of course, the possibility of Donald Trump pardoning Diddy is just a speculative rumor with no official confirmation. The main reason why is the most obvious one: the trial isn't over, and we don't have a verdict.

However, a Rolling Stone report suggested that Combs' close associates already reached out to the Trump administration to open that door in the event of a possible guilty verdict. Still, neither camp officially spoke on this alleged contact. The convicted public official's recent statement on the matter is all folks legitimately have to work with.

As such, take all of this with a grain of salt. We will see what ends up happening, and what joke 50 Cent will have up his sleeve next.

