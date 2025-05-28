50 Cent Steps Up His Diddy Trolling Game With AI "Free Diddy" Shirt

DaBaby &amp; Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 22: Rappers DaBaby (L) and 50 Cent perform at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
50 Cent continues to come up with new ways to troll Diddy every other day it seems thanks to his new best friend, AI.

Before AI, 50 Cent resorted to memes, photos, and interview clips to torment one of his mortal enemies, Diddy. But now that this technology is at the fingertips of one of the masters of trolling, he's been coming up with some wild concoctions. His latest is of him "wearing" a t-shirt that reads "Free Diddy" in big, bold, white lettering.

In the picture posted to his always-active Instagram, as caught by Complex, 50 Cent sports a cheesy grin while throwing up deuces. He's also standing on the Indiana Pacers court while Tyrese Haliburton and his squad are still in the midst of their pre-game shootaround.

All of the above is what's real in the photo as 50 Cent was actually in the building for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to cheer on his New York Knicks. However, they would fall in the end losing, 121-130.

In the actual post, Fif is sporting a Balmain top, and it shows Haliburton running up behind him to greet him. Moreover, the captions are different too. In the original he writes, "It’s not my fault bro Halliburton went crazy 🤷" while adding his ridiculous stat line in the next slide.

However, the Diddy trolling special features him saying, "Bro this game is crazy 🤦‍♂️"

Diddy Trial Day 11

So, even while his Knicks are now down 3-1 and facing elimination, he clearly still had a great time at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indy. He also ran into Rob49 up in a suite last night and posted a flick with him. 50 fittingly captioned it, "What the Helli? Stop playing we out side! Game 4."

But back to some more serious matters, he's been commenting on Diddy's trial as recently as yesterday. Capricorn Clark, and ex-assistant of the mogul, was the star testifier as she wound up taking the whole time on the stand.

She didn't have the easiest time giving prosecutors her sides to things, but she managed to fight through the emotion. At one point, she namedropped 50 Cent, citing that Diddy had problems with him. It wasn't anything too shocking but after hearing that, the G-Unit boss was surely going to talk about it.

He did, writing, "Wait a minute PUFFY's got a gun, I can't believe this I don't feel safe LOL."

Trial will resume today, with police officers and fire fighters entering the Manhattan courthouse. They were supposed to testify yesterday.

