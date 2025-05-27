50 Cent Mocks Diddy After Being Name-Dropped During Trial

The Diddy trial has sparked a wide variety of responses from people around the entertainment world, but there is likely no figure more publicly critical of the disgraced music mogul than 50 Cent. 50's been vocally anti-Diddy for years, well before the legal troubles started mounting. As the trial continues, he has been very open with his commentary around the proceedings.

Capricorn Clark, Diddy's former assistant, testified on Tuesday afternoon. Her testimony was a harrowing one, alleging that Diddy kidnapped her and threatened to kill her on multiple occasions. She also alleged that he forced her to work 20 hour days on a regular basis. Clark also detailed an incident involving Kid Cudi and Cassie, where Diddy reportedly rushed to Cudi's house with a gun after learning that he was dating Cassie.

50 Cent's name was also mentioned in Clark's testimony, though it was in passing. She mentioned 50 as it related to Diddy's relationship with the Queens rapper. She specifically stated that Diddy had a problem with him at the time. Ever the troll, 50 caught wind of his mention in Clark's statements and took to Instagram with a response.

50 replied to the comment with an Instagram post. "Wait a minute PUFFY's got a gun, I can't believe this I don't feel safe LOL," the caption read.

50 Cent Diddy Trial

50 Cent and Diddy have no love for one another at this point in their lives, and on some level, 50 likely feels vindicated in his decades-long dislike for the former industry titan. The Instagram post shows that he is not taking Diddy very seriously, and can now laugh at the old incidents between the two of them.