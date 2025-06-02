50 Cent Infuriates New Yorkers Over His Newfound Love Of The Indiana Pacers

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 28: Rapper Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden on February 28, 2014 in New York City.
50 Cent has particularly been giving Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton his props for his play against his New York Knicks.

Being able to handle a loss as graciously as a win is hard to do, but 50 Cent is doing just that. Amid all of the Diddy trolling on his Instagram, the New York Knick fan has had to give it up for the Indiana Pacers. The fourth seed in the East Conference this year just eliminated their longtime rival in six games thanks to a balanced attack.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith all had their moments in the series. Their production also didn't tail off even when they went to their bench. Overall, they were simply the better team, and a lot of that had to do with their leader.

That would their point guard, Haliburton, who 50 Cent has particularly found respect for throughout the Eastern Conference Finals. He's been highlighting him whenever he's talked about the Pacers, first doing so during Game 4.

He was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to witness a historic night from the Olympic gold medalist. Tyrese's final stat line: 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists (0 turnovers), as well as four steals.

50 Cent posted three times from that game with captions like, "What the Helli? Stop playing we out side! Game 4." He wrote that while posting up with Rob49 in a suite. Then, he added, "It’s not my fault bro Halliburton went crazy 🤷"

2025 NBA Finals

But the admiration for Haliburton and the Pacers didn't stop. Per AllHipHop, the G-Unit boss reposted a video of the 2x All-NBA guard wearing a 50 Cent shirt while hopping on a plane for Game 5. It was a game recognize game moment and one that the rapper had to recognize.

"My man said he mean business, everybody better be on 10 it’s lit 🔥."

However, his final post showing support for his Knicks' opponent led a lot of people to erupt on him. "@tyresehaliburton told me to tell all New Yorkers they are welcome to become his fans and continue to watch the finals. I’m just relay a message," he said.

New Yorkers let 50 hear it, with one person even labeling him a "sellout." Some were really taking it there, with another user writing back, "I see why 50 got shot 9 times."

There were also the typical traitor comments like, "50 gotta be the most unloyal person ever," or "I don’t like how you switching sides my boy."

While Knicks fans have a right to be upset, they also should be tipping their cap to Haliburton and Indiana. They will now be going to face the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. Game 1 tips off this Thursday, June 5. For the bettors out there, the spread is nine points in favor of OKC.

