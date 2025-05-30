During an Oval Office press conference today, President Donald Trump was asked whether or not he'd consider pardoning Diddy. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His eagerly anticipated trial finally began this month, and several individuals from his past have taken the stand. This includes Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, multiple former assistants, and more.

While the mogul is accused of some incredibly serious crimes, Trump says a pardon isn't necessarily off the table. “Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it. I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking,” he explained. “First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage."

“I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics… that relationship busted up, from what I read. I don’t know — he didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements," Trump continued. “I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Read More: Donald Trump Reportedly Responds To Requests To Pardon Diddy

Diddy & 50 Cent Beef

Trump's remarks earned a quick response from 50 Cent, who's been fairly vocal throughout the trial so far. He shared a clip of the 78-year-old discussing the potential pardon on Instagram today, accusing Diddy of speaking poorly of Trump in the past in his caption. Clearly, he thinks a presidential pardon should be ruled out entirely.