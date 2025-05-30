50 Cent Plans To Talk Donald Trump Out Of Potential Diddy Pardon

BY Caroline Fisher 251 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Donald Trump Diddy Pardon Hip Hop News
The Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When asked whether or not he'd consider pardoning Diddy today, Donald Trump said he'd "certainly look at the facts."

During an Oval Office press conference today, President Donald Trump was asked whether or not he'd consider pardoning Diddy. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His eagerly anticipated trial finally began this month, and several individuals from his past have taken the stand. This includes Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, multiple former assistants, and more.

While the mogul is accused of some incredibly serious crimes, Trump says a pardon isn't necessarily off the table. “Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it. I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking,” he explained. “First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage."

“I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics… that relationship busted up, from what I read. I don’t know — he didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements," Trump continued. “I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Read More: Donald Trump Reportedly Responds To Requests To Pardon Diddy

Diddy & 50 Cent Beef

Trump's remarks earned a quick response from 50 Cent, who's been fairly vocal throughout the trial so far. He shared a clip of the 78-year-old discussing the potential pardon on Instagram today, accusing Diddy of speaking poorly of Trump in the past in his caption. Clearly, he thinks a presidential pardon should be ruled out entirely.

"He said some really bad things about Trump ,it’s not ok. Im gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy. @50centaction @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he wrote simply.

Read More: Diddy’s Former Assistant Alleges She Had To “Beg” To Attend Grandma’s Funeral

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Donald Trump Responds Requests Pardon Diddy Hip Hop News Politics Donald Trump Reportedly Responds To Requests To Pardon Diddy 1012
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Politics Trump Feared Ghislaine Maxwell Would Expose Epstein Ties During Trial: Report 1.9K
DaBaby &amp; Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash Politics Boosie Badazz Fires Back At Backlash To His Pardon Request From Donald Trump 2.9K
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Politics Larry Hoover Jr. Reaches Out To Kanye West Following His Father's Presidential Commutation 1351