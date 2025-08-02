50 Cent Rags On Diddy Following Donald Trump's Response To Pardon Rumors

NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski via Imagn Images
Developments about Donald Trump potentially pardoning Diddy have been active since the earlier days of the trial.

It sounds like Donald Trump is not going to pardoning Diddy and 50 Cent is loving every bit of the president's response. Overall, this is something that has been speculated since the start of the mogul's trial a couple of months ago. The rumor has especially picked up steam in recent weeks, too. However, it doesn't seem the POTUS can get over some things that the Bad Boy CEO said in the past.

He finally spoke on the matter during an interview with Rob Finnerty on Newsmax. After describing him as "half-innocent" due to the split verdict, he started out by saying how he and Diddy have a history of getting along. "You know, I was very friendly with him. I get along with him great. Seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well."

However, Trump has not forgotten about the "hostile" statements the rapper and entrepreneur has said about him. In 2020, prior to Joe Biden's election, Diddy was campaigning hard against him returning to office. He went on an explosive rant about Donald in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God saying things like, "White men like Trump need to be banished."

Diddy Sentencing Date

In that same sit-down, he added, "If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there’ll be a race war. That's why there's messages not just to Black people. It's messages to everybody. This man is really trying to turn us against each other and put us in this situation. America messed up."

50 Cent made a point to repost these statements in June while warning his sworn enemy in the process. "See Trump don’t like sh*t like this buddy, you run your mouth to much," he wrote at the time.

That turned out to be the case as the Republican politician said, "It's hard, you know, like we're human beings and we don't like to have things cloud our judgement but when you know something and you were fine and then you run for office --he made some terrible statements. So, I don't know it's more difficult, makes it more difficult, I'm being honest, it makes it more difficult to do."

Finnerty asked for a clearer answer from Trump, and he landed on shutting down helping Diddy. Just like he did several weeks ago, Fif is telling his foe "I told you so." "I told you i was gonna tell him what you said Brother Love. Now don’t forget all the Nasty things you said LOL." In a subsequent Instagram post he added, "Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned. No Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things…"

Diddy will learn his fate on October 3, 2025. Prosecution recommends roughly four years behind bars, but he faces 10 for his two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

