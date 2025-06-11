50 Cent Mocks Elon Musk’s Black Eye After Donald Trump Spat

BY Caroline Fisher 673 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
50 Cent recently took to Instagram to do even more trolling, this time targeting none other than Elon Musk.

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to trolling his peers online. He did just that yesterday (June 10) by sharing yet another AI-generated image on Instagram. The fake image shows him golfing with Donald Trump, and in his caption, he poked fun at Elon Musk. “So what happened with Elon,” he wrote. “Heard he let some punk punch him in the face."

Fid didn't stop there, however. He went on to share yet another AI-generated image earlier today. This time around, it depicts him and Musk on a jet. "Hey man I think you should talk to Donald. I know you don’t give a f*ck, but he really don’t give a f*ck. @50centaction,” he captioned it.

50 Cent’s latest posts come shortly after Musk issued an apology to Trump after their public spat. “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week,” he wrote on X last night. “They went too far.”

Trump addressed the post during a short chat with the New York Post recently. “I thought it was very nice that he did that,” he told the outlet.

Read More: 50 Cent Teases A New Series Based On The Diddy Scandal

50 Cent & Diddy Beef

Musk is far from the only person who’s been on the receiving end of 50 Cent’s trolling recently. He’s also been publicly ridiculing his longtime foe Diddy for months now. Needless to say, his internet antics have only picked up since the Bad Boy founder’s federal trial began last month.

Diddy was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He’s been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City ever since. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence, such as life in prison.

It doesn’t seem like Fif has much sympathy for him, however. Over the weekend, he even teased a new series based on Diddy’s legal saga. "Inspired by the rise and fall of Sean P Diddy Combs, f**k it I gotta make some money off this s**t. Coming Soon! This ain't Empire," he wrote alongside an image of what appears to be a logo in progress.

Read More: 50 Cent Files A Lawsuit Against Horror Film, "Skill House," To Halt It's Release Over No Compensation

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: USA TODAY Politics Elon Musk Taunts Snoop Dogg For Crypto Ball Performance In Celebration Of Donald Trump 15.3K
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere Crime 50 Cent Turns Diddy Into R. Kelly In Latest Trolling Attempt 2.0K
Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Music 50 Cent Says Diddy Is Finished, Trolls Him With Bizarre Donald Trump Deepfake 4.1K
50 Cent Diddy Predicting Fate Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Taunts Diddy By Predicting His Fate Amid Sex Trafficking Trial 3.6K