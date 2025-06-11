50 Cent Mocks Elon Musk’s Black Eye After Donald Trump Spat

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to trolling his peers online. He did just that yesterday (June 10) by sharing yet another AI-generated image on Instagram. The fake image shows him golfing with Donald Trump, and in his caption, he poked fun at Elon Musk. “So what happened with Elon,” he wrote. “Heard he let some punk punch him in the face."

Fid didn't stop there, however. He went on to share yet another AI-generated image earlier today. This time around, it depicts him and Musk on a jet. "Hey man I think you should talk to Donald. I know you don’t give a f*ck, but he really don’t give a f*ck. @50centaction,” he captioned it.

50 Cent’s latest posts come shortly after Musk issued an apology to Trump after their public spat. “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week,” he wrote on X last night. “They went too far.”

Trump addressed the post during a short chat with the New York Post recently. “I thought it was very nice that he did that,” he told the outlet.

50 Cent & Diddy Beef

Musk is far from the only person who’s been on the receiving end of 50 Cent’s trolling recently. He’s also been publicly ridiculing his longtime foe Diddy for months now. Needless to say, his internet antics have only picked up since the Bad Boy founder’s federal trial began last month.

Diddy was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He’s been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City ever since. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence, such as life in prison.