Donald Trump "Seriously" Considers Diddy Pardon As Sentencing Looms

Donald Trump Considers Diddy Pardon Hip Hop News
Sean "P Diddy" Combs, Donald Trump and Melania Knauss-Trump
When asked if he'd consider pardoning Diddy in May, Donald Trump said that he'd "certainly look at the facts."

Diddy's legal battle continues, but according to AllHipHop, he may catch a break soon thanks to one of his high-profile pals. The outlet reports that Donald Trump is seriously considering handing the mogul a presidential pardon before he receives his sentence in October. The Bad Boy founder's federal trial came to an end earlier this month after about two months. A jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, and guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution.

He faces a maximum of ten years in prison for each of the two counts, though prosecutors are likely to seek a sentence of between 51 and 63 months, per CBS News. Diddy's supporters have been pushing for the pardon for some time, and now, the White House is reportedly looking at it like an “actionable event.”

It's speculated that Trump's interest in the case could be politically motivated. Some even suspect that it could be a strategy to divert attention from his own legal controversies, such as his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. No decision has been made at the time of writing.

Diddy Bail Request
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Trump considering the pardon comes shortly after Diddy's legal team filed a new motion proposing a $50 million bail package. They noted that he would give up his passport and stay at his Miami mansion, only traveling to New York for meetings with his lawyers.

His team argued that Diddy was simply living the lifestyle of a swinger, and that this isn't enough to justify keeping him behind bars.

"This was a lifestyle, one that both Ms. Ventura and Jane chose. One they all – as grown adults – had a right to choose," the petition for release reads. "Like many aspects of sex and intimacy, it was not without its complications, its bouts of jealousy, and, at times, its frustrations. But that is a hallmark of any serious romantic relationship, and that is what these were, serious, long-term romantic relationships."

