Megyn Kelly Pleads With Donald Trump To Not Pardon Diddy

BY Cole Blake 366 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Republican Nominee Donald Trump Campaigns For President Across Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 04: Media personality Megyn Kelly speaks at Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on November 04, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. With one day left before the general election, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Deadline previously reported that Donald Trump was weighing whether to use a presidential pardon on Diddy.

Megyn Kelly is urging Donald Trump not to provide a presidential pardon to Diddy after Deadline reported that he is “seriously considering" the move. Kelly, who worked at Fox News from 2004 to 2017, issued her plea to Trump on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning. It comes after a jury found the Bad Boy mogul guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial.

"Trump should not pardon Diddy. He doesn’t deserve it," Kelly wrote, before explaining, "He’s a Trump hater. He’s a woman abuser. MAGA is already upset over elites seeming to cover for each other. This would not help. GOP struggling w/young female voters, most of whom will HATE a Diddy pardon."

Deadline initially published the report on Tuesday, citing a source within the administration. Days earlier, Trump addressed the idea while speaking with reporters inside the Oval Office. “I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me,” Trump said. “It wouldn’t have any impact on me."

Read More: Diddy Demands A Retrial To Overturn Charges Related To Prostitution

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

Donald Trump's reported consideration of a pardon for Diddy comes just over a month away from his sentencing hearing. He'll be returning to the courtroom for that on October 3rd. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence.

Earlier this week, Diddy's legal team proposed yet another bail package, this time with $50 million attached. It would also include supervision from the U.S. Pretrial Services Agency and the surrendering of his passport.

In addition to the bond proposal, Diddy is also requesting a retrial. "Mr. Combs, at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a 'swingers' lifestyle. That does not constitute 'prostitution' under a properly limited definition of the statutory term," Diddy's legal team wrote in that motion, as caught by USA Today. "The proof at trial showed that he typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses, that the men were paid for their time, and that they enjoyed the activities and had friendships with Ms. Ventura and Jane and were not merely traveling to have sex for money."

Read More: Diddy Enters Therapy & Drug Programs While Awaiting Sentencing

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.6K
Donald Trump Considers Diddy Pardon Hip Hop News Music Donald Trump “Seriously” Considers Diddy Pardon As Sentencing Looms 3.2K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 74.7K
Comments 1