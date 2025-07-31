Megyn Kelly Pleads With Donald Trump To Not Pardon Diddy

Megyn Kelly is urging Donald Trump not to provide a presidential pardon to Diddy after Deadline reported that he is “seriously considering" the move. Kelly, who worked at Fox News from 2004 to 2017, issued her plea to Trump on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning. It comes after a jury found the Bad Boy mogul guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial.

"Trump should not pardon Diddy. He doesn’t deserve it," Kelly wrote, before explaining, "He’s a Trump hater. He’s a woman abuser. MAGA is already upset over elites seeming to cover for each other. This would not help. GOP struggling w/young female voters, most of whom will HATE a Diddy pardon."

Deadline initially published the report on Tuesday, citing a source within the administration. Days earlier, Trump addressed the idea while speaking with reporters inside the Oval Office. “I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me,” Trump said. “It wouldn’t have any impact on me."

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

Donald Trump's reported consideration of a pardon for Diddy comes just over a month away from his sentencing hearing. He'll be returning to the courtroom for that on October 3rd. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence.

Earlier this week, Diddy's legal team proposed yet another bail package, this time with $50 million attached. It would also include supervision from the U.S. Pretrial Services Agency and the surrendering of his passport.