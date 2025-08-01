Diddy Prosecutors Issue Fiery Response To $50 Million Bail Request

BY Caroline Fisher 749 Views
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, Diddy filed a motion requesting a retrial in hopes of getting his conviction overturned.

Diddy's legal battle continues, and recently, he was slammed by the prosecution yet again. Last month, the mogul's federal trial came to an end after roughly two months. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, and guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution.

He faces a maximum sentence of ten years behind bars per count. While this certainly isn't ideal for the Bad Boy founder, it's a far lighter potential sentence than he could have been facing had the jury reached a different conclusion.

Regardless, his team requested a retrial this week in hopes of getting his conviction overturned. "Mr. Combs, at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a 'swingers' lifestyle," his attorneys argue. "That does not constitute 'prostitution' under a properly limited definition of the statutory term."

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The proof at trial showed that he typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses, that the men were paid for their time, and that they enjoyed the activities and had friendships with Ms. Ventura and Jane and were not merely traveling to have sex for money," the filing continues.

Recently, Diddy's team also proposed that he be released on a $50 million bond ahead of his October 3 sentencing. The court has yet to make a decision, but prosecutors were quick to make their stance known. In a fiery response filed yesterday (July 31), they alleged that Diddy could pose a risk to others and be a flight risk.

“The defendant’s temper and violence were unpredictable,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton alleged, per AllHipHop. “It is ‘impossible’ for the defendant—having repeatedly conceded his propensity for violence at trial—‘to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger to any other person or the community.’”

