Diddy's legal battle continues, and recently, he was slammed by the prosecution yet again. Last month, the mogul's federal trial came to an end after roughly two months. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, and guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution.

He faces a maximum sentence of ten years behind bars per count. While this certainly isn't ideal for the Bad Boy founder, it's a far lighter potential sentence than he could have been facing had the jury reached a different conclusion.

Regardless, his team requested a retrial this week in hopes of getting his conviction overturned. "Mr. Combs, at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a 'swingers' lifestyle," his attorneys argue. "That does not constitute 'prostitution' under a properly limited definition of the statutory term."

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

"The proof at trial showed that he typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses, that the men were paid for their time, and that they enjoyed the activities and had friendships with Ms. Ventura and Jane and were not merely traveling to have sex for money," the filing continues.

Recently, Diddy's team also proposed that he be released on a $50 million bond ahead of his October 3 sentencing. The court has yet to make a decision, but prosecutors were quick to make their stance known. In a fiery response filed yesterday (July 31), they alleged that Diddy could pose a risk to others and be a flight risk.

“The defendant’s temper and violence were unpredictable,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton alleged, per AllHipHop. “It is ‘impossible’ for the defendant—having repeatedly conceded his propensity for violence at trial—‘to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger to any other person or the community.’”