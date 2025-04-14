Logic Gets Torn To Pieces For Launching His "Playboi Carti Trap Era"

BY Zachary Horvath 1.6K Views
SUNRISE, FL - DECEMBER 17: Logic attends the 2017 Y100 Jingle Ball at BB&T Center on December 17, 2017 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Logic has completely set off Playboi Carti fans after sharing a handful of snippets from him his upcoming era.

Logic and Playboi Carti on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the sounds they thrive in. The Maryland MC typically traverses the boom bap and jazz realms, whereas the Georgia luminary dwells in rage and trap. Speaking of being an influence, the MUSIC creator has been maybe the biggest culture shifter of the last five years. His 2020 record Whole Lotta Red has ushered in a whole new subgenre and tons of copycats. That's something many hip-hop fans have labeled Logic throughout his career. The main gripe that folks have with the talented spitter is that he's never truly had a distinct style.

It's especially disappointing in his case due to how big he is. Unfortunately, those criticisms are rising to the surface again thanks to this new "Playboi Carti trap era" snippet. This is actually something he hinted at doing in late 2024 even before MUSIC arrived. On his Instagram, Logic shared a preview of a pretty blatant rip off of the Opium boss' sound. He captioned the post, "SOON.," suggesting that he's got new music on the way. Fans of Carti especially have been coming out in droves to trash Logic's attempt at recreating the aesthetic.

Is Logic Dropping An Album In 2025?

"Between him and chance I can’t tell who fell off harder," one user writes. "Woke up to people talking like me -Playboi Carti," another adds. "He gotta be trolling 😂" another hopes/posits. This isn't the only post Logic has shared, though. Late last night (April 13), the "Everybody" MC shared a dark trap teaser with the caption, "SOLD OUT #sidequest." Then, about a week ago, he dropped a teaser trailer while writing, "the Sidequest begins," which features his young son providing some narration.

This repeated mention of "Sidequest" has us thinking that a new album is in the works. Is "Sidequest" a single or project title? We are leaning towards the latter. But nothing has been confirmed yet. We have seen Logic go trap before, especially on his Bobby Tarantino tapes. However, him going full Carti is something that could backfire horribly. But he's been confident about doing this for months now. "I made my money doing pop and turn-up tracks, and I’ve been lucky to make music from my heart. But next year, I’m about to drop all this Carti-style trap and have some fun. It’s okay to make money, too," he told TMZ. We will just have to see how he executes going forward.

