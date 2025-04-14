Logic Gets Torn To Pieces For Launching His "Playboi Carti Trap Era"

Logic and Playboi Carti on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the sounds they thrive in. The Maryland MC typically traverses the boom bap and jazz realms, whereas the Georgia luminary dwells in rage and trap. Speaking of being an influence, the MUSIC creator has been maybe the biggest culture shifter of the last five years. His 2020 record Whole Lotta Red has ushered in a whole new subgenre and tons of copycats. That's something many hip-hop fans have labeled Logic throughout his career. The main gripe that folks have with the talented spitter is that he's never truly had a distinct style.

It's especially disappointing in his case due to how big he is. Unfortunately, those criticisms are rising to the surface again thanks to this new "Playboi Carti trap era" snippet. This is actually something he hinted at doing in late 2024 even before MUSIC arrived. On his Instagram, Logic shared a preview of a pretty blatant rip off of the Opium boss' sound. He captioned the post, "SOON.," suggesting that he's got new music on the way. Fans of Carti especially have been coming out in droves to trash Logic's attempt at recreating the aesthetic.

Is Logic Dropping An Album In 2025?

"Between him and chance I can’t tell who fell off harder," one user writes. "Woke up to people talking like me -Playboi Carti," another adds. "He gotta be trolling 😂" another hopes/posits. This isn't the only post Logic has shared, though. Late last night (April 13), the "Everybody" MC shared a dark trap teaser with the caption, "SOLD OUT #sidequest." Then, about a week ago, he dropped a teaser trailer while writing, "the Sidequest begins," which features his young son providing some narration.