Logic's SideQuest Continues But "Everyone's Dead Already"

Logic's rage music journey develops with his latest single, titled "Everyone's Dead Already." He returns to the emotionally-driven subject matter over interesting lyricism.

"Everyone's Dead Already" has received mixed reactions. Many call it a "fun song." Others are offended by the grime wordplay. The album is inspired by Playboi Carti style. Logic has teased and went live previewing songs and has also gave us a trailer and snippet to the album. He resorted to the new sound after seeing the roaring success of Carti and his Opium label.

The latest single by the multi-platinum artist easily resembles similar concepts to the year's biggest rap album, MUSIC. Carti's #1 album features Kendrick Lamar and hit songs "Evil Jordan" and "Backdoor."

Carti's influence would continue to be successful for his proteges Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson. Ken Carson's More Chaos album debuted at number-one, the rapper's first ever.

Logic has been trying to find his original chart-topping success for years now. The music is filled with frustration for record labels, fans, and family. Playboi Carti signed Destory Lonley in 2019 and Ken Carson in 2020.

Logic originally previewed the song on Faze Adapt livestream. The rapper got into streaming shortly after retiring from hip-hop in 2020. Before returning to rap in 2024, he ended his career with the album, No Pressure. After leaving Def Jam, he signed an exclusive deal with BMG.

Logic hails from Massachusetts. Others rappers from the region include Joyner Lucas and Coi Leray.

"Everybody's Dead Already" - Logic

