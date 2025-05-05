Logic Makes His Long-Awaited Introduction To Film With "Paradise Records"

Logic's alter ego is named Bobby Tarantino, which was inspired by legendary director Quentin Tarantino (Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2).

Shortly before retiring from rap in 2020, Logic expressed interest in becoming an actor. In 2025, he will make his dreams a reality in the upcoming film Paradise Records

Uproxx reports that the film is set to premiere on June 6 at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film resembles cult classics such as Clerks, High Fidelity,  and Friday. It’s Logic’s “bad f*cking day.”. 

Logic is a struggling record store owner trying to keep his shop open. The record store attracts an interesting cast of characters. Logic’s character spends the film scrambling to save the shop from foreclosure while juggling a series of absurd events.

Logic’s Paradise Records Film

Paradise Records includes a mixed cast of vets and newcomers. Diedrich Bader, David Krumholtz, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Juicy J, Kevin Smith, Phil LaMarr, Martin Starr, and Tony Revolori all make appearances.

A synopsis of the film reads: “Cooper is trying to keep the doors of Paradise Records open with its motley crew of entertaining employees, even as the world works against him.” 

The film features many of the rapper's real-life friends. In the trailer, the tone is dry humor and offbeat energy, as well as Logic's irreverent spirit that has made him a compelling figure in music. Paradise Records arrives while Logic enters his rage music era with the upcoming album, SideQuest.

Paradise Records will recognize Logic's ongoing struggle with how others perceive his racial identity. The film joins the rapper's growing portfolio of achievements, which includes author and streamer

In music, Logic signed a multi-album deal with BMG in 2022. “I’m just glad to move on to a place where I can be independent and respected as an artist, and feel like I’m in control of my career,” he said upon signing with BMG.

Logic achieved fame in 2014 with his debut album Under Pressure. He would go on to release 10 albums with Def Jam Recordings before retirement. Retirement wouldn't last long as the rapper has released two albums with BMG in College Park and Ultra 95.

