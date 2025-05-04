News
Paradise Records
Logic Makes His Long-Awaited Introduction To Film With "Paradise Records"
Logic's alter ego is named Bobby Tarantino, which was inspired by legendary director Quentin Tarantino (Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2).
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
1 hr ago
