Logic has accomplished a lot throughout his diverse career, and soon he can officially add a few more titles to his name. Those will include director, screenwriter, and actor. Tribeca Film Festival attendees will be the first to see his comedy flick Paradise Records and will do so on June 6.
In short, the movie is about "Cooper [Logic] trying to keep the doors of Paradise Records open with its motley crew of entertaining employees, even as the world works against him." There are a whole bunch of big names that will be co-starring alongside him as well.
Deidrich Bader, David Krumholtz, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Juicy J, Phil Lamarr, Kevin Smith, Martin Starr, Tony Revolori, and more will make appearances.
Overall, this sounds like something that Logic has been looking forward to jumping into. Per Rolling Stone, the Maryland rapper first teased this project about seven years ago with Ryan Seacrest. "I love range, as far as acting, from like drama and all types of stuff, but if I’m going to come out the gate, I just want to make people laugh." He also shared that the setting would in fact be a record store, but didn't have much else to share back then.
But now he's moments away from this all coming to fruition. A soundtrack will also be accompanying the picture, presumably on June 6 as well. The lead single is out now, "Bad Motherf*cker," which was teased in the movie's trailer, viewable below.
It's carefree track about living a fulfilling life and doing so on your own terms. Check it out with the embed down which is also below.
Logic "Bad Motherf*cker"
Quotable Lyrics:
I used to fear senior year would've been my prime
But I never graduated, yes, I turned out fine
Searching for something that I need to find
'Cause I think about dying all the time
Life's f*cking hard, but I'm tryin' all the time