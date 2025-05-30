Logic Shares "Bad Motherf*cker" Ahead Of "Paradise Records" Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

BY Zachary Horvath 153 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
logiclogic
Logic is just days away from making his big screen debut, with his comedy set to shown to attendees at Tribeca Film Festival.

Logic has accomplished a lot throughout his diverse career, and soon he can officially add a few more titles to his name. Those will include director, screenwriter, and actor. Tribeca Film Festival attendees will be the first to see his comedy flick Paradise Records and will do so on June 6.

In short, the movie is about "Cooper [Logic] trying to keep the doors of Paradise Records open with its motley crew of entertaining employees, even as the world works against him." There are a whole bunch of big names that will be co-starring alongside him as well.

Deidrich Bader, David Krumholtz, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Juicy J, Phil Lamarr, Kevin Smith, Martin Starr, Tony Revolori, and more will make appearances.

Overall, this sounds like something that Logic has been looking forward to jumping into. Per Rolling Stone, the Maryland rapper first teased this project about seven years ago with Ryan Seacrest. "I love range, as far as acting, from like drama and all types of stuff, but if I’m going to come out the gate, I just want to make people laugh." He also shared that the setting would in fact be a record store, but didn't have much else to share back then.

But now he's moments away from this all coming to fruition. A soundtrack will also be accompanying the picture, presumably on June 6 as well. The lead single is out now, "Bad Motherf*cker," which was teased in the movie's trailer, viewable below.

It's carefree track about living a fulfilling life and doing so on your own terms. Check it out with the embed down which is also below.

Read More: Akon's Wife Files Lawsuit Against Publix Supermarket

Logic "Bad Motherf*cker"

Quotable Lyrics:

I used to fear senior year would've been my prime
But I never graduated, yes, I turned out fine
Searching for something that I need to find
'Cause I think about dying all the time
Life's f*cking hard, but I'm tryin' all the time

Read More: Prince's Security Allegedly Stopped Diddy From Attacking Cassie

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NBA: Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks Uncategorized Logic Makes His Long-Awaited Introduction To Film With "Paradise Records" 734
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.1K
logic teleport Songs Logic Reflects On How His Past Has Shaped Him On "Teleport" 2.2K
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 30.7K