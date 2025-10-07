Logic Brutally Rips Into Fan For Texting During His Concert

Logic paused his recent concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday to scold a fan in the audience for texting in the front row. He demanded that the fan pay attention and poked fun at him for messaging his girlfriend.

"Motherf*cker, are you on your phone texting as I am giving my all. Get this motherf*cker out of here. Get this motherf*cker out of here," Logic said. "Don't Boo him. Don't boo him, don't boo. Who are you texting? Your lady? Okay, yeah. He said, 'My bad.' It's all good. It's your girl. Do you love her? Oh okay, he loves her. Alright. I feel that."

He concluded: "You think you can do me a favor and pay attention in the f*cking front seat and not be on your phone for a second? Alright, let's try this one more time. Let me show you how hard it is to do what I'm doing."

Logic "SideQuest"

As the clip has circulated on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions to how Logic handled the situation. "He not a real bag chaser like me. I woulda sued Logic for PTSD, doxxing, harassment, hate crime, and emotional distress," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Another argued: "I understand that it can be perceived as rude to be texting during the show, especially if you’re front row, but I kind of wish he didn’t call bro out like this." One more wrote: "The insecurity is strong in that one, must be cuz he fell off earth."