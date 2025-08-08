Logic is back to once again tease "SideQuest," his upcoming foray into Playboi Carti-esque trap music. This is single nine.

But if the skeptics here "NOBODY SAFE ," the ninth single, then they may feel vindicated on their thoughts. Unfortunately, this track will most likely be viewed as the most lackluster offering from the rollout. It's scant runtime of 1:47 is already not the best recipe for a banger.

Logic has been tantalizing fans for almost four full months at this point. That's right around the time the rapper, singer, and songwriter announced SideQuest. This album is going to find him in his more carefree state and also diving headfirst into trap music. He's dabbled in the subgenre before, especially during his Bobby Tarantino and Bobby Tarantino 2 days.

