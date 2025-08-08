Logic Warns Everyone That "NOBODY SAFE" On Newest "SideQuest" Single

Logic is back to once again tease "SideQuest," his upcoming foray into Playboi Carti-esque trap music. This is single nine.

Logic has been tantalizing fans for almost four full months at this point. That's right around the time the rapper, singer, and songwriter announced SideQuest. This album is going to find him in his more carefree state and also diving headfirst into trap music. He's dabbled in the subgenre before, especially during his Bobby Tarantino and Bobby Tarantino 2 days.

Overall, this has been a divisive decision on the Maryland native's part as some hip-hop fans haven't been all that supportive. But we will see what happens when the final product arrives. At the time of writing, we don't know when that will be.

But if the skeptics here "NOBODY SAFE," the ninth single, then they may feel vindicated on their thoughts. Unfortunately, this track will most likely be viewed as the most lackluster offering from the rollout. It's scant runtime of 1:47 is already not the best recipe for a banger.

Couple that with the fact that lyrics are already pretty plain jane and you've got yourself a forgettable record. On the cut, Logic is warning everyone that he's not going anywhere nor retiring. That's long been a question that has swirled around the MC.

Even though we have heard him rap about it before, he's done so in more interesting and thoughtful ways. This one feels more like an interlude or intro.

Hopefully, we get hit with a bunch of quality when the album arrives. Because if fans don't then this will be what SideQuest is associated with.

Still give "NOBODY SAFE" a spin with the music video starring FaZe Adapt below.

Logic "NOBODY SAFE"

Quotable Lyrics:

Controllin', holdin' out
Feel like I'm just out of breath
I can't take a step
Holdin' out
Holdin', holdin' out
I can't take a break, I can't take a break

