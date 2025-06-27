Logic Continues His "Carti-Style Trap" Sidequest With "BLEED"

Logic is back with another helping from his upcoming project Sidequest called "BLEED." This forthcoming title has been billed as the Maryland rapper's foray into the Playboi Carti style of trap rap. Overall, this an announcement a lot of people (and Carti defenders) were not too keen on.
But the polarizing rapper is excited and ready to try this style out even if it upsets a lot of listeners. So far, we don't have a release date for Sidequest, but we have received a generous run of singles. Since April, Bobby Tarantino has left off "ITS A FEE," "EVERYONES DEAD ALREADY," "SOLD OUT," and "GoROUND."
But as we said, "BLEED" is the latest during this rollout. Like some of the tracks mentioned, this one doesn't even hit the two-minute mark. The production has that Pi'erre Bourne feeling with its playful, videogame-like synths and Auto-Tune melodies.
The track feels largely underbaked as there is quite a bit of repetition of lyrics and lack of overall substance. Unfortunately, there just isn't much going for "BLEED" in particular.
But with the full tape on the horizon, maybe there will be more standout cuts to be had. For now, we will just have to wait on the LP announcement. But still, give Logic's single a spin with the link below.
Logic "BLEED"
Quotable Lyrics:
Wish I could rap like I wanted to rap, but I can't (Let it bleed)
Give 'em that real, man, that bullsh*t is juice for the tank (Let it bleed)
F*ck all that sh*t that they talkin' now, b*tch, I been over it (Let it bleed)
F*ck all that sh*t that they talkin' n—
Die (Let it bleed)
Die