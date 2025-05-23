Logic's upcoming album is developing to be a must-hear with his core fanbase cheering on his return to original rap style. On "GoROUND," the lyrical miracle styled rap star flips the Beastie Boys with a drum-driven production and familiar rapid fire execution about being dope.

In the song, Logic raps about making millions, being able to steal your girl while married, and selling out stages. SideQuest's latest cut build more landscape for the upcoming album that returns the emcee to his lyrical roots.

Early listeners of "GoROUND" love the new track and where it is leading the upcoming album. "If logic releases an album with songs full of this vibe I swear he will be back on his throne in top 3," commented user on YouTube.

Another fan also commented on SideQuest's previous released track. They wrote, "Loving this sidequest do what I want vibe. Keep spitting that fire shi Bobby."

Not a fan of the previously released track but enjoys "GoROUND," a YouTuber user commented, "I’ll be honest the other side quest songs are not on this level, this is good and those iconic logic sirens but this gotta be longer."

It's unsure if Logic has given up on his Rage music ambitions after announcing his debut in the genre in 2024. SideQuest will be the latest release under Logic's new deal with BMG. He signed with the distribution company in 2022.

“GoRound” - Logic

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch, it's me, B-O double B, smart as M.I.T

By decree, nothing ain't for free, yes, it cost a fee

This is money-making music, C note, that's the key

Get the cheese, get the check, hehehe