Logic Does The Race In "Catch Me If You Can"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 91 Views
Logic is a father of one to a son and a husband. He left Def Jam after completing his contractual obligations in 2022.

Logic continues his SideQuest with the latest song release, "Catch Me If You Can." The track uses a 2014 instrumental by 6ix. The rap star returns to his signature rapid fire lyricism after announcing his transition to rage music earlier this year.

The track received mixed reactions with fans excited he returned to his original wordplay. "This is the sample that birthed Young Sinatra in the first place all those years ago in 2010, sampling Hip 2 Da Game by Lord Finesse," commented a YouTube user. "Mac Miller, rest his soul, would later flip this sample on Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza on K.I.D.S. in 2010. Logic shouts out Mac on songs like All I Do from the Young Sinatra mixtapes to the albums, especially on the YSIV title track. And now the positive energy of Mac lives on today in this special moment. Thank you Bobby for continuing to bless us with your music and art for nearly 2 decades now.

Young Sinatra is a moniker Logic used early in his rap career. The Rat Pack is a collective that includes the rap star's frequent collaborators. They've helped him accumulate a catalog unforgettable music. Logic signed a new record deal with BMG in 2023 for a multi-album deal. His rage music will surface eventually alongside his fan favorites.

The track shows appreciation to the anime classic "Cowboy Bebop." It follows the trailer release for Logic's debut film, "Paradise Records," which drop last week. The film will star the rapper as a struggling record store owner and his awkward day, featuring a bunch of wacky characters. The film hits the indie festival circuit this summer.

Logic Tells Fans He's "SOLD OUT" On Braggadocious New Song

“Catch Me If You Can” - Logic

Logic Makes His Long-Awaited Introduction To Film With "Paradise Records"

