Logic Tells Fans He's "SOLD OUT" On Braggadocious New Song

Logic continues on the rage music journey he started earlier this year with a new track called "SOLD OUT." The Maryland rapper's announced a new project, called SideQuest. The album is not officially out yet but will see him trading in the dense lyricism of Ultra 85 for a Playboi Carti-emulating release. Logic has experimented with trappier sounds in the past, to varying results. "SOLD OUT" sounds much more like a song from a Bobby Tarantino mixtape than a Carti album. It is a solid, if a bit run-of-the-mill new single.

"SOLD OUT" is produced by 6ix, Logic's longtime secret weapon. The beat sounds like something that several other rappers would also sound at home over. Of course, the Opium artists he's emulating come to mind, as does someone like Juicy J. The verses are straightforward braggadocio, with Logic flexing his watches and the women in the background.

Subconsciously or otherwise, "SOLD OUT" may also be a reference to the "Sell Out Records" skits from Logic's early Young Sinatra mixtapes. On those skits, fictional record label executive Marty Randolph tries to get Logic to sell his soul. Instead, Logic rebuffs him repeatedly. On this track, the hook goes "everything sold out, Audemar showed out, tickets been sold out, none of them rolled out." Logic is nothing if not intentional (for better and for worse), so a reference feels possible.

Logic has not formally announced a release date for SideQuest yet, though it seems like it will be out in time for the summer. None of the singles have been outright bad, but it will be interesting to see if he's saving the album's best material for the full release, which is something that also happened with his previous album. Check out "SOLD OUT" below.

Logic - "SOLD OUT"

