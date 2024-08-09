Logic Delivers Some Thrilling Rapping Performances Across "Ultra 85"

Logic continues the space trekking storyline of "The Incredible True Story" seven years later.

There really isn't much more that needs to be said about Maryland rapper, singer, and producer, Logic. Sure, he can be a bit divisive at times. Some of his more recent releases and their topical focus are not the most glowing representations of him. However, overall, Logic has put together quite the discography over the last decade plus and Ultra 85 will go down as one of those high-quality releases. As his fanbase is well aware of already, this project has been eagerly awaited. After all, he's been working on this effort for roughly seven years.

So, when he finally released massive updates at the start of 2024, fans took quite the sigh of relief. Some were skeptical due to this long wait, but that pessimistic outlook flew out the window. You can thank singles such as "Mission Control", "Teleport", "44ever", among others for that. Expectations were certainly back up and we can pretty safely say that Logic's supporters will be happy with the final results. Across 20 tracks equating to over an hour of material, he's giving you some of his best rapping performances from a technical and topical standpoint. Additionally, the jazzy, soulful, and head-nodding beats courtesy of longtime collaborator 6ix, Logic, Beat Butcha, and more, are meticulously crafted and mixed to perfection.

Additionally, fans will enjoy the continuation of The Incredible True Story space odyssey of Kai and Thomas. Overall, they are equally well performed and funny. Once this accompanying novel drops, it will be interesting to see where Logic goes from here. He's claimed to have been done with music in the past, but Ultra 85 does feel and sound like a great send-off for the prolific MC.

Ultra 85 Tracklist: