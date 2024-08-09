Travis Scott Arrested In Paris After Fighting With His Bodyguard: Watch

Not a good look for La Flame.

Travis Scott was arrested in Paris just hours ago, and he is reportedly still "sobering up" in a jail cell right now. Overall, this took place just a few hours after the basketball game between Team USA and Serbia. Scott was there to watch his country win. However, things did not go as planned for the artist as he reportedly got into a fight with his own bodyguard. As The New York Post reports, Scott was drunk during the altercation, which may have made matters worse.

The altercation took place at the Four Seasons Hotel George V which is a posh location in Paris, and many celebrities are staying there during the games. As for Scott's arrest, it was captured on camera and has subsequently been going viral on social media. You can catch footage of the arrest, down below. Due to Scott's inebriated state during the arrest, he was not questioned about what took place. Instead, they are waiting for him to get sober and more details should be available this morning.

Travis Scott In Trouble Again

This news comes just mere hours after Scott's Miami arrest got a key update. A charge was dropped, however, we did get bodycam footage from the arrest. With that in mind, it's understandable that some may have been confused upon learning about this recent arrest. Either way, we're sure we will know more about all of this, very soon. Hopefully, Scott is able to enjoy the rest of the Games without incident.