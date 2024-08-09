Kai Cenat Begs French Police To Release Travis Scott: Watch

The streamer even did Scott's ad-lib.

Travis Scott got on the wrong side of an altercation on August 9. The Houston rapper was arrested for getting into a fight with his bodyguard at a luxury hotel in Paris. According to People Magazine, Scott's representatives are still working to get the rapper freed. "We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities," they noted in a written statement. "To swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate." Apparently, Scott's legal team aren't the only ones working to get him out though. Kai Cenat, streamer extraordinaire, decided to offer assistance as well.

Cenat was also in Paris for the Olympics, and decided to roll the dice with French authorities. He went up to a random squad car and asked that Travis Scott be released ASAP. "Please, just free Travis right now," he said to the officer behind the wheel. "Everybody's concerned, everybody's worried, so we gotta get him freed." Kai Cenat voices frustration when he realizes the officer doesn't speak English. He then goes to a Black officer and attempts the same routine. The second officer confirms that he doesn't know who Scott is, but Cenat isn't buying it. "Bro, Travis Scott," he asserted. "It's lit! Fein! Y'all just had arrested him yesterday." No dice. The streamer walks away from the interaction empty-handed.

Kai Cenat Told Authorities That Fans Were Worried

Kai Cenat and Travis Scott have developed a close friendship over the years. The latter has called Cenat during his streams, and have even linked up for 24 hour streams in the past. Cenat is also a huge fan of Scott's music. He regularly posts reactions to new Scott music, and even went viral when Scott went 0 for at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Cenat was visibly frustrated by the fact that Travis Scott failed win any of the rap categories. "Who decided this motherf*cker?," the streamer asked. "Who the f*ck decided this motherf*cker? Her Loss? Utopia? Metro Boomin?"