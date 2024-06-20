Travis Scott Breaks Silence On His Arrest With Just One Word

Travis is a man of few words.

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world. Overall, fans are always eager to see what he might be up to in his life. However, it seems like he found himself in a pretty bizarre situation on Thursday morning. As we previously reported, the artist was arrested in Miami and booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail. He now faces charges for both trespassing and disorderly intoxication. That said, there are very few details on what actually happened leading up to the arrest.

Since the news of Travis' arrest, some have been wondering if he would speak out on what went down. Well, we got a tweet from Travis just moments ago. However, he didn't actually have very much to say. Instead, he simply wrote "Lol." It was barely a response, although one could interpret it as Travis not caring too much about what went down. After all, he has been arrested before for allegedly "inciting a riot" at his show.

Travis Scott Speaks

Tomorrow, Travis Scott will be dropping a new song with DJ Mustard called "Parking Lot." This is going to be the lead single for Mustard's upcoming project, Faith Of A Mustard Seed. Overall, it should prove to be a dope collaboration. However, many of our minds are still focused on "The Pop Out" hosted by Kendrick Lamar. It was a true celebration of West Coast hip-hop, and the entire hip-hop world is talking about it this morning.