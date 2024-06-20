Travis Scott Arrested In Miami, Mugshot Revealed

News of the arrest made the rounds this morning.

Travis has been arrested before. Years ago, he got arrested for "inciting a riot" at one of his shows. He was also recently investigated by police for his alleged role in the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Subsequently, he was cleared of any potential charges and is now awaiting class action lawsuits pertaining to those who were injured. We will be sure to keep you updated on the developing story surrounding Scott's arrest.

At the time of writing this, a $650 bond was submitted, and it remains unknown if Scott is still in jail or not. This incident happened about four hours ago, so details are still developing. However, his mugshot was taken as a result of the booking, and it has been making the rounds online. As you can tell, Travis doesn't seem too pleased about the whole ordeal. Although who would be in a situation like this?

Travis Scott was arrested and booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on Thursday morning. According to sources like CNN, the booking too place at 4:35 in the morning. Overall, the circumstances leading up to Scott's arrest remain fairly unknown. However, what we do know is that Travis was booked for trespassing and disorderly intoxication. The 33-year-old is subsequently set to face charges for these alleged infractions.

