Travis Scott Debuts Mugshot Merch And Skips Town After Miami Arrest

"The Idol" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Travis Scott attends the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Travis Scott appears unfazed by his latest run-in with the law.

Earlier today, Travis Scott was arrested and booked for trespassing and disorderly intoxication. He was brought to the Miami-Dade County Jail and released just hours later. At the time of writing, the circumstances leading up to the arrest remain murky, but he's believed to have gotten into an alleged argument on a yacht. Reportedly, police arrived on the scene and got him to leave, but after a short time, he circled back. This is when he was handcuffed and taken to jail. Regardless, he appears to be in good spirits. Just after his release, he broke his silence with a simple Tweet. "Lol," he wrote, leaving his followers with several questions.

He didn't waste any time capitalizing on the unexpected incident either. Recently, he unveiled new merch featuring his unbothered mugshot. In it, he's seen wearing a big smile as if nothing ever happened. The merch in question is a simple brown t-shirt, and sports the phrase "It's Miami." Magic City might be getting a shoutout on the artist's new merch, but he didn't stick around for long after his arrest.

Travis Scott Makes The Most Of His Recent Arrest

Today, he was spotted getting on his private jet in an exclusive zone at the airport. TMZ captured photos of him boarding, and again, he looked relatively unfazed by all of the yacht drama that's just unfolded. Reportedly, they took off at about 2 p.m. ET, despite planning to head out much earlier this morning.

This isn't the first time Travis has found himself at odds with the law, as he's been arrested before and faced a lawsuit for the Astroworld crowd crush of 2021. Luckily, he doesn't appear to be taking his latest run-in too seriously, so it's not likely to cause him too much trouble. What do you think of Travis Scott getting arrested this morning for alleged trespassing and disorderly intoxication? Will you be copping his new mugshot merch or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

