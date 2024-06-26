Travis Scott’s Miami Arrest Was The Result Of Forgotten Items, Sources Claim

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Travis Scott was arrested in Miami for alleged disorderly intoxication and trespassing. At first, the circumstances leading up to the performer's arrest were unclear, but it was later reported that it all started with a minor disagreement on a yacht. He was taken into custody after police asked him to leave the scene, but he allegedly returned anyway.
Now, sources who recently chatted with TMZ explained why he found it necessary to circle back. According to them, he had left some of his most crucial belongings behind, including his bag and his phone. When he went back to get them, he reportedly requested a police escort back on the yacht. He had already been warned to stay away, however, resulting in his arrest.
New Details Of Travis Scott's Arrest Revealed
While this is certainly unfortunate for the hitmaker, it doesn't appear to have gotten him down too much. Only hours after his arrest, he was released, and he got straight on a jet back to LA. He even released new merch featuring his mugshot the same day. His legal rep Bradford Cohen later issued a statement, clarifying that the argument never escalated to the point of violence. “Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding," Cohen explained. "There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution."
