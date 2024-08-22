Travis Scott Files Motion To Dismiss Trespassing Charge After Miami Arrest

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Musician Travis Scott celebrates after throwing the opening pitch prior to a game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 24, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
Travis Scott is trying to put his Miami arrest behind him.

In June, Travis Scott was arrested over a minor disagreement in Miami. Reportedly, he rented a yacht, and its owner stormed onboard at midnight telling him to leave. As a result, he told the man and his wife they were being disrespectful, and the situation escalated from there. Hours after his arrest, Scott was released and promptly got on a jet back to LA.

He was charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing. Earlier this month, his disorderly intoxication charge got dropped, though he was still on the hook for alleged trespassing. According to TMZ, however, his lawyer Bradford Cohen filed a motion yesterday to get that dismissed too. The motion claims that signs warning against trespassing were visible on the private property surrounding the Miami Beach Marina, where he was arrested. The marina itself didn't have any visible signs, according to the motion.

Travis Scott's Lawyer Argues Insufficient Signage In Dismissal Motion

Travis Scott attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It's to be seen whether or not the motion will be granted. Scott's Miami arrest wasn't the only legal trouble he's run into as of late, however. He was also arrested in Paris this month after getting into a fight with his bodyguard. He was quickly released and faces no charges over the incident.

On the bright side, Scott is also currently gearing up to drop his fan-favorite mixtape Days Before Rodeo on streaming services. Reportedly, it's scheduled to arrive on DSPs on August 23 in honor of the project's tenth anniversary. What do you think of Travis Scott's legal team filing a motion to dismiss his trespassing charge earlier this week? What about them arguing that signs weren't visible at the marina? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

