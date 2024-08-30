Travis Scott Officially Cleared From Miami Case As Authorities Drop Trespassing Charge

La Flame is off the hook.

Travis Scott no longer has to worry about his case stemming from a Miami arrest, as all charges are now officially off the table according to a new TMZ report published Friday (August 30). Moreover, for those unaware, authorities arrested him back in June on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. La Flame's legal team, including attorney Bradford Cohen, previously filed a motion to dismiss the trespassing charges after the court already dismissed the disorderly conduct ones. According to this new report, a source reportedly close to the prosecutor's office explained to the outlet that the lack of clear "no trespassing" signs put him in the clear.

"After arguing the motion to dismiss and the state realizing that there was no path to maintaining the charge, they decided to drop the case in its entirety," Travis Scott's lawyer reportedly told TMZ Hip Hop. "Although not a serious charge, and one that should not have been filed, we are pleased with the result." This yachy incident in Miami back in June also accused him of disorderly conduct, and those charges were already previously dismissed before this recent update.

Travis Scott At Fanatics Fest NYC 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: Travis Scott speaks onstage at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

In other Travis Scott news, his role in the great rap war of 2024 is more under scrutiny than ever, but this might all be an overreaction. For example, you probably already heard that Drake launched his "100 GIGS" website and @plotttwistttttt IG burner to share loads of loosies and previously unreleased content. One of his recent drops was a video of the "SICKO MODE" duo partying together to one of their collaborations at a party. Some fans still think that they have newfound beef with each other, but this feels more like an unsubstantiated misinterpretation with each passing day.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott fed fans in quite the satisfying manner with his Days Before Rodeo reissues. The mixtape's emergence on streaming services paired with digital deluxe editions that shared even more deep cuts with die-hards. We'll see if this is his last big move of the year or if there's still more on the way for 2024. Either way, you won't find us complaining.