Travis Scott Shares An Earlier Young Thug Joint Effort With "Too Many Options"

This was released alongside "Naughty" during last night's limited time offerings for this "DBR" rerelease rollout.

Travis Scott is really dishing out something for everybody. During this DAYS BEFORE RODEO rerelease, he's put together all sorts of packages. Vinyl and CD bundles with apparel were the first to come, which are something he's been doing for quite some time. But last night was arguably the best time to cop something. La Flame put out a total of six versions of the 2014 mixtape, four of which included tracks from the vault. Around the DBR era, it was clear that the Houston native wanted to develop a solid rapport with the Atlanta scene, particularly Young Thug. Travis Scott has a handful tracks with him on these "Vault" exclusives, and one of our favorites is "Too Many Options".

This one was a part of the third deluxe, which came with the solo cut "Naughty". Right away, this "Too Many Options" sound extremely familiar. If you were able to pick up on it like we did, you may notice that it sounds like "Where U From" off of Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. It was the second-to-last track off of the 2017 Quavo collab tape that featured a hazy country trap aesthetic. Overall, it's cool to know that Thugger and Trav were trying to make this work back then. However, the question now remains, which version do you mess with more? Let us know in the comments below.

"Too Many Options" - Travis Scott & Young Thug

Quotable Lyrics:

Shake 'em off this b****, shake 'em-shake 'em off the stick

Nah, they can't catch me, shake-shake-shake 'em off the stick

Shake 'em off his feet, shake 'em-shake 'em off his feet (Oh yeah)

Swag so ridiculous, it'll shake you off your heat, yeah

I'ma kick it like sushi, ayy, that boy, he built like Cam Newton, ayy

Groovy b**** like [?], ayy, rich n**** still eat noodle soup