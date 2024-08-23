Travis Scott Officially Releases Five Fan-Favorite Tracks For The "DAYS BEFORE RODEO" Deluxe

Fans are in a state of pure bliss.

LET'S RAGE! Travis Scott fans can now finally listen to his 2014 mixtape, DAYS BEFORE RODEO. La Flame, at various points throughout the time in between now and the original release, had pondered doing this. However, at Fanatics Fest a few days ago, Scott went full send days after its 10-year anniversary. To pay homage to this point in his career, he even hosted a one-time show in Atlanta at The Masquerade with a strict 1,500 capacity to celebrate the rerelease. Fans who weren't aware or around for this era of his are certainly in for a treat this weekend. However, we would argue that longtime supporters are eating even more so thanks to the DAYS BEFORE RODEO - DIGITAL DELUXE ALBUM.

Yes, in addition to getting the original 12-track set, Scott promised to polish up a "COUPLE DBR SONGS FROM THAT ERA FROM THE VAULT." Well, he did that and then some, as there are actually five in total. They include "Mo City Flexologist", "Too Many Chances", "Yeah Yeah" (with Young Thug), "Serenade", and "Whole Lots Changed". As we said, die-hards are going to recognize these titles as they have been floating on Soundcloud, YouTube, and torrenting websites.

Travis Scott Outdid Himself For The DAYS BEFORE RODEO Deluxe

Unfortunately, some people were misled/confused because they are nowhere to be found on DSPs. To hear these songs, you have to head to travisscott.com and buy the DIGITAL DELUXE for $4.99. It is still available as we speak, so click the link here. You may also be able to hear them on the deluxe vinyl if you were a buyer of that as well. Overall, this is one heck of a time to be a Travis Scott fan, new or old.