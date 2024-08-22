Travis Scott, Big Sean, & The 1975 Left Us In Awe With "Don't Play"

Travis Scott is finally doing something that his die-hard fans have been asking him to do for years. On August 23 at midnight, the Houston megastar is going to be bringing his second mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, to streaming services. The fan-favorite 2014 release has strictly been on Soundcloud or downloaded onto people's phones illegally for just over a decade. Those days are now over and also for the first time, physical music buyers can relive the magic on vinyl or CD. What's also so amazing about this is that he will also be dropping some extra tracks from around that time that never got to see the light of day. With all of this excitement, we are going back to DBR to relisten to some of its biggest bangers. Undoubtedly, one of those is "Don't Play", the collab between Travis Scott, The 1975, and Big Sean.
The lead single to this 12-track mixtape, "Don't Play" features one of La Flame's hungriest rapping performances in his entire discography. While this collection of songs was more so a building block for his debut album Rodeo a year later, there were some fairly consistent themes on DBR. With Scott learning so much from the likes of Kanye West and more, he felt that he was on the cusp of stardom. That's why there so many songs on here about believing in yourself and having that ambitious mindset. "Don't Play" is certainly one of those cases, especially with bars like these. "Up at 5 A.M., still workin', but I treat it like it's one / I'm never actin' like I got it / B****, I'm actin' like I won it on these n****s". Relive "Don't Play" with the music video link down below.
"Don't Play" - Travis Scott, The 1975, & Big Sean
Quotable Lyrics:
Go, n****, go, n****, grab my bottles
Go, n****, go, n****, grab my chronic (Bando)
Keep ya head up in the air, my n****
Niggas gon' be billionaires, my n**** (Straight up)
F*** how much time that s*** might take
N****s, ain't playin' with 'em (Playin' with 'em, playin' with 'em, playin' with 'em)