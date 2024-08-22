Travis Scott, Big Sean, & The 1975 Left Us In Awe With "Don't Play"

The lead single to this 12-track mixtape, "Don't Play" features one of La Flame's hungriest rapping performances in his entire discography. While this collection of songs was more so a building block for his debut album Rodeo a year later, there were some fairly consistent themes on DBR. With Scott learning so much from the likes of Kanye West and more, he felt that he was on the cusp of stardom. That's why there so many songs on here about believing in yourself and having that ambitious mindset. "Don't Play" is certainly one of those cases, especially with bars like these. "Up at 5 A.M., still workin', but I treat it like it's one / I'm never actin' like I got it / B****, I'm actin' like I won it on these n****s". Relive "Don't Play" with the music video link down below.