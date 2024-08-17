Travis Scott Promises That "Days Before Rodeo" Is Coming To Streaming Services Soon

It looks like Travis Scott is finally bringing his fan-favorite mixtape to DSPs, and the project's tenth anniversary is this weekend.

Travis Scott is having a great time at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Fest this weekend, and he had a very special announcement for fans. He revealed that his fan-favorite mixtape Days Before Rodeo will hit streaming services soon. This is particularly exciting because the project's ten-year anniversary is this Sunday (August 18), so it would line up perfectly. It also adds to all the exciting fun that La Flame has had over the past few days, including a foot race with IShowSpeed.

Furthermore, this re-release would surely put a lot of newer Travis Scott fans onto his old material... That is, if they weren't bumping "Drugs You Should Try It" and "Skyfall" already. A lot of these newer fans probably saw him join Future and Metro Boomin for a surprise performance during the duo's Brooklyn tour stop. It seems like the "Cinderella" collaborators had a blast onstage, and the fans in attendance certainly reciprocated that energy in the pit and in the stands. If Days Before Rodeo does come out on streaming services, it would be great to see if more cuts from it make his setlists.

Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo Could Hit DSPs Soon

But other Travis Scott fans are more concerned with how the music industry receives his newer music today, and you probably know who and what we're talking about. Cactus Jack Stans expressed outrage at the Grammys giving Killer Mike the Best Rap Album award this year over Travis, a conversation that continues to this day. Nowadays, it has more to do with commercial performance, as Scott's fanbase clowned Mike's recent sales for his new project. It's a tiresome convo, but we can all agree that both MCs deserve this love and much more.