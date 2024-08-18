Travis Scott Reveals "Days Before Rodeo" Streaming Services Release Date

Fans will also finally be able to get physical copies of Travis Scott's mixtape, and might even get some new songs from the vault.

Travis Scott fans just realized that their dreams came true, as a recent promise he made at Fanatics Fest in New York City over the weekend will actually manifest. Moreover, if you didn't hear already, his fan-favorite 2014 mixtape Days Before Rodeo will hit streaming services for the first time very, very soon for its tenth anniversary (today, Sunday, August 18). We finally have the release date for the project's availability on DSPs thanks to a new promo video and social media announcement from La Flame.

"DAYS BEFORE RODEO 10yr ANNIVERSARY BEING CELEBRATED BY FINALLLY RE-RELEASING EVERYWHERE AUGUST 23RD," Travis Scott shared. "AND MAYBE COUPLE DBR SONGS FROM THAT ERA FROM THE VAULT. Travisscott.com more info and shizzzz shsbsbsbsb IM FCKING JUMPING THRU WALLS AHHHH." As such, fans can expect some new Days Before Rodeo material with this rerelease, and can head to his website to purchase CDs, vinyls, and merch boxes. The promo clip shows old footage from the making of DBR and its era, showing the Nike collaborator working with the likes of Metro Boomin, Young Thug, and more. In addition, it shows that Travis shows have been incredibly rowdy for over a decade straight, in case anyone had any doubts about that.

Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo Is Right Around The Corner On DSPs

Elsewhere, Travis Scott was also announced as Rey Mysterio's new tag team partner in the WWE. "Are you guys ready for me to introduce my latest tag team partner?" the wrestler asked the Fanatics Fest crowd. "Are you ready? Alright. This man has shaped the landscape for hip-hop. He is an icon. He is also on 'SICKO MODE.' He is a rapper, producer, songwriter, and Grammy-nominated. Let’s give it up for the highest in the room, my newest tag team partner, Travis Scott!"