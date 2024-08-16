IShowSpeed Demolishes Travis Scott In A Foot Race: Watch

Quavo and many others looked on as IShowSpeed and Travis Scott faced off, although they still clashed over who really won.

About a year after Travis Scott advocated for Twitch to unban IShowSpeed, they linked up to settle their speed once and for all. Moreover, Quavo and others looked on as they engaged in a foot race, and as you can see in the clip below, the streamer was able to beat the rapper. Speed was very excited about the whole thing, whereas La Flame had a big smile on his face. Others started to make the typical foot race excuses: "You blocked him," "You started first," et cetera, et cetera. All the boastful banter was pretty funny to witness, and it's at least heartening to see massive celebrities have some more innocent fun.

That's especially the case for Travis Scott, whose typical idea of fun occurs onstage with thousands of die-hard fans in front of him. For example, Future and Metro Boomin brought him out for their tour stop in Brooklyn, and the results were just as electric as you would expect. With a big run of South American dates slated for the rest of the year, the Houston creative will surely have a lot more fun in 2024. Hopefully this isn't the last behind-the-scenes look we get at how he and others unwind after all the stresses of performing.

Travis Scott & IShowSpeed's Foot Race: Watch

In addition to Travis Scott, IShowSpeed also had another recent viral interaction with another massive celebrity: Kevin Durant. This time around, though, it's much less competitive and much more hilarious. KD looked pretty uncomfortable due to Speed staring at him lovingly during Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast. Of course, an NBA superstar of his caliber must be used to that kind of behavior from fans. But it's got a different ring to it when that admirer is right up in your face on the same couch as you.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott definitely could've been having a lot less fun these days if his Paris arrest went south. But fortunately for him, no charges followed his brief incarceration, and it seems like he won't deal with it any longer. Let's see whether or not the "MODERN JAM" artist links up with IShowSpeed again. Whether it's a rematch or just a regular conversation, we're sure it'll have some entertaining moments.

