Kevin Durant Hilariously Creeped Out By IShowSpeed's Loving Gaze

KD wanted Speed to back up.

Kevin Durant is easily one of the best NBA players of all time. Overall, his scoring prowess speaks for itself and he has certainly accomplished a lot during his 18 years in the league. As it stands, Durant plays for the Phoenix Suns, who are in a bit of a predicament. They have a big three of him, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. However, they currently lack depth and they don't have any money to spend. Regardless, they are confident they can put it all together next season.

Recently, Durant got to sit down with Logan Paul for an interview on his show ImPaulsive. Durant is easily one of the most esteemed guests Logan has ever had on, and it was all filmed on location. Moreover, popular streamer IShowSpeed got to join in on all of the fun. In the clip below, you can see that Speed was looking lovingly at Durant the entire time, and his face was getting close to the NBA star. This subsequently led to Durant getting the creeps, and demanding that Speed back up.

Kevin Durant x IShowSpeed x Logan Paul

It was a pretty hilarious moment that even Speed himself found to be pretty amusing. After all, he was getting ridiculously close to Durant at that moment. As for the rest of the interview, Durant got to speak on a whole host of topics. From his dating life to basketball, everything was on the table throughout the conversation. If you're a fan of KD, you should definitely give it a listen.

Let us know if you watched the Kevin Durant interview on Impaulsive, in the comments sections down below. What do you think about KD on the Suns this upcoming season? Do you believe the team will be competitive for a potential NBA title? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their moves.